Ethiopia: Exodus Continues From Ethiopia Earthquake Epicenter

Awash Fentale — A semi-desert plain that lies between two rugged mountains has, for about five months, been the epicenter of volcanic activity in Ethiopia's Afar region.

From a distance, it looks serene and peaceful. As you approach, however, you're met with rifts from the strong land vibrations that occur two to three times every week. Smoke billows from a deep hole beneath the ground. Nearby holes spit out hot mud and water. The water smells like sulfuric acid from a kilometer away.

The locals call it "Seganto," which also means the name of the plant that commonly grows in this small area between the Dofan and Fentale mountains, located in Ethiopia's Afar region. Both mountains have volcanic activity and small lakes on their peaks. Fentale mountain is distinctive, with smoke billowing from the top.

Nearly two weeks ago, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 struck the region. The vibration from the quake was felt in nearby towns such as Awash Sebat Kilo and Awash Arba, about 220 kilometers from the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

Many have been displaced so far, and Ado Ali, a resident in Awash Fentale and a mother of four, said it was time to go.

"We heard a big noise from the ground; it sounds like gun salute," she said. "Our animals get shocked. We were praying to get out safely."

It was the same story for Hassan Kamil, a Seganto resident who was particularly worried about the potential for a bigger eruption.

"Dofan mountain is the one behind me, and Fentale is the one in front of me; the rift created following the earthquake is now going from Dofan to Fentale mountain," he said. "The holes through which the explosion is being seen used to be few; now there are more than 10 in this place in Seganto Kebele alone."

Another resident of Awash Fentale; Ahmed Hisis, said his house was destroyed by volcanic eruptions.

"To this day, the vibration is demolishing homes, creating cracks," he said.

Hisis said he does not feel safe as the vibration is ongoing.

Evacuations

The explosions in December led to the exodus of the estimated 10,000 community members living in Seganto. Today, Seganto remains empty. Hassan Kamil Konte, a community elder, fled and now lives in a nearby shelter as the community relocates the residents.

The earthquake activity has destroyed most local infrastructure. The shock following the ground shaking demolished 37 schools and forced 5,000 students from their classrooms, according to Moussa Adam, deputy head of the Afar National Regional State Education Bureau. A state-run sugar factory with more than 4,000 employees ceased operation as locals fled the area, the local administration said.

Last week, the Ethiopian federal government announced plans to evacuate at least 80,000 residents from the spots of the active volcano sites in Afar and the nearby localities of the Oromia and Amhara regions.

Officials say the majority of the targeted residents in the most affected Afar region have left the active volcanic sites.

"We have managed to evacuate at least 54,000 people so far, our aim is to relocate the victims from the active volcanic sites, and we are succeeding," Moussa told VOA.

Humanitarian needs

Residents are now getting into local internally displaced centers at nearby Awash Arba town and waiting for help from the state and humanitarian agencies.

Despite living in the shelter for more than a week, some say they still do not have their basic needs met. Fakir Mohammed is among them.

"The situation is tough as you can see. Many did not get shelters, drinking water is also not adequate," he told VOA. He said the government is trying to provide resources but the number of the people in need exceeds resources available.

Balli Hasan, a mother of three, also said she is happy to have escaped from the active earthquake spot, but as the shelter is not able to protect her children from the sun, the situation in the camp is still a challenge, she said.

Officials try to meet needs

Moussa, the Afar regional official said the state is trying to fill the need for the people in shelters.

"The Ethiopian Disaster and Risk Management Commission, together with other humanitarian NGOs are providing help. Newcomers may not be able to get food the day they arrive as they have to go through a process of registration, but, we have not encountered human death due to hunger," Moussa said.

The people displaced because of the earthquake said they still do not feel safe because they are not far from the epicenter of the active volcano. Some newly built shelters for the displaced are just 10 kilometers from the epicenter of the recent eruption.

But the government said the displaced are being relocated to safer areas following strict review by experts from Samara University.

The Ethiopian Disaster and Risk Management Commission said it is working to provide help for the communities affected by the recent active earthquake. According to a statement from the commission, more than $2.2 million (280 million Birr) in food and nonfood items has been dispatched to crisis sites in Afar, and the Oromia and Amhara regions to reach people in need.

This story originated in VOA's Horn of Africa service.