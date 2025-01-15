Mozambique: Kindiki in Mozambique for President-Elect Daniel Francisco Chapo Inauguration

Nairobi — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has arrived in Mozambique to attend the inauguration of President-elect Daniel Francisco Chapo set for today.

Kindiki left the country today morning to represent the country in Mozambique. This marks his second international trip since he was sworn into office.

Mozambique and Kenya share historical ties, and cherish cultural ties like the Swahili speakers that can be found in both countries.

Both countries are keen to increase the level of economic partnerships in sectors such as agriculture, agribusiness, minerals, tourism among others.

Daniel Chapo, who is 48, took 65% of votes in a poll that opposition leaders, electoral observers and the public at large said was doctored.

The outcome sparked a wave of demonstrations - some peaceful but others violent - leading to chaos, including killings and vandalism.

Chapo's biggest rival is Venâncio Mondlane. Last week, he returned from self-imposed exile. He spent time in South Africa where he says he survived an assassination attempt.