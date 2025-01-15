Mozambique: Kindiki in Mozambique for President-Elect Daniel Francisco Chapo Inauguration

15 January 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has arrived in Mozambique to attend the inauguration of President-elect Daniel Francisco Chapo set for today.

Kindiki left the country today morning to represent the country in Mozambique. This marks his second international trip since he was sworn into office.

Mozambique and Kenya share historical ties, and cherish cultural ties like the Swahili speakers that can be found in both countries.

Both countries are keen to increase the level of economic partnerships in sectors such as agriculture, agribusiness, minerals, tourism among others.

Daniel Chapo, who is 48, took 65% of votes in a poll that opposition leaders, electoral observers and the public at large said was doctored.

The outcome sparked a wave of demonstrations - some peaceful but others violent - leading to chaos, including killings and vandalism.

Chapo's biggest rival is Venâncio Mondlane. Last week, he returned from self-imposed exile. He spent time in South Africa where he says he survived an assassination attempt.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.