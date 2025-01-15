Egypt Looks Forward to Luxembourg's Support At EU - FM

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Migration Badr Abdelatty received Tuesday his Luxembourgish counterpart Xavier Bettel to hold consultations.

The Egyptian minister commended the positive outcomes of the first session of the political consultations held among the senior officials of the two countries in April 2024. He also expressed aspiration to bolster economic cooperation, trade exchange, and investments in Egypt, precisely in the fields of energy, smart cities, digital economy, and banking. That is in addition to launching a joint business council.

In a related context, the minister welcomed Luxembourg's support to Egypt at the EU institutions, and the European Commission's decision to disburse €1 billion, which is the first tranche of the financial assistance bundle - worth €7.4 billion -allocated to Egypt. Hence, he noted Egypt's aspiration that Egypt would acquire Luxembourg's support to win the European Parliament's vote on the second tranche worth €4 billion.

On another level, the consultations tackled the updates on Gaza War, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Egypt's water security, and security of navigation in the Red Sea. The Egyptian minister hailed Luxembourg for supporting the Palestinian Cause, ceasefire deal, supply of humanitarian aid, and UNRWA.

Regarding Syria, the foreign minister of Egypt stressed the importance of preserving the country's sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, as well as launching a political process inclusive of all Syrian groups. As for Africa, the minister noted the direct correlation between the Egyptian national security and the security and stability of the Horn of Africa