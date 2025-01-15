Nigeria: FCT Minister Wike Signs 5,481 C-of-OS in 1 Year

As of December 31, 2024, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has signed 5,481 Certificates of Occupancy (C-of-Os) for allottees in the Territory.

The figure is 2,919 fewer than the total number of C-of-Os issued by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) from 2010 to 2023, which spanned over 13 years.

In a statement signed by the Minister's Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, on Tuesday, land allottees can now receive their C-of-Os within two weeks following the completion of necessary payments.

"One major reason that land allottees hesitated to pay for their C-of-O was the long wait, sometimes years, after payment. However, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government, this process has now been expedited," he said.

He further noted that the uploading of relevant information regarding C-of-O collection and the details of the individual collecting the document, which previously took months, has now been streamlined to a mere 72 hours.

Providing a breakdown of C-of-O production and signing in the FCT over the past 15 years, Olayinka stated that from May 2010 to May 2015, a total of 5,655 C-of-O were issued.

"Between May 2015 and May 2019, 1,174 were produced, while 1,571 were signed from May 2019 to May 2023. In contrast, since President Tinubu took office in May 2023, the FCT Minister has issued 5,481 C-of-O.

"Furthermore, in the coming weeks, land allottees will start receiving automated SMS notifications regarding the readiness of their C-of-O documents, as it has been found that many are unaware that their title documents are ready for collection," the FCT Minister's spokesman stated.