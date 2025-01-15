Nigeria: FCT Minister Wike Signs 5,481 C-of-OS in 1 Year

14 January 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Igho Oyoyo

As of December 31, 2024, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has signed 5,481 Certificates of Occupancy (C-of-Os) for allottees in the Territory.

The figure is 2,919 fewer than the total number of C-of-Os issued by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) from 2010 to 2023, which spanned over 13 years.

In a statement signed by the Minister's Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, on Tuesday, land allottees can now receive their C-of-Os within two weeks following the completion of necessary payments.

"One major reason that land allottees hesitated to pay for their C-of-O was the long wait, sometimes years, after payment. However, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government, this process has now been expedited," he said.

He further noted that the uploading of relevant information regarding C-of-O collection and the details of the individual collecting the document, which previously took months, has now been streamlined to a mere 72 hours.

Providing a breakdown of C-of-O production and signing in the FCT over the past 15 years, Olayinka stated that from May 2010 to May 2015, a total of 5,655 C-of-O were issued.

"Between May 2015 and May 2019, 1,174 were produced, while 1,571 were signed from May 2019 to May 2023. In contrast, since President Tinubu took office in May 2023, the FCT Minister has issued 5,481 C-of-O.

"Furthermore, in the coming weeks, land allottees will start receiving automated SMS notifications regarding the readiness of their C-of-O documents, as it has been found that many are unaware that their title documents are ready for collection," the FCT Minister's spokesman stated.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.