Maputo — The prominent NGO, the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), has accused Albino Forquilha, the leader of PODEMOS (Optimistic Party for the Development of Mozambique), of receiving 219 million meticais (3.4 million dollars at the current exchange rate) from the ruling Frelimo party in exchange for giving up his demand for "electoral justice.'

Podemos, which is now the country's largest opposition party with 43 seats in the parliament, backed Venâncio Mondlane as presidential candidate in the elections held on 9 October. However, the two are now clearly divided, since Podemos deputies accepted their parliamentary seats and took the oath of office, while Mondlane continues to call for mass demonstrations in order to demand "electoral truth.'

The CDD accusation is clearly libellous and is not supported by a shred of evidence. Nonetheless, the CDD filed on Tuesday, in Maputo, a complaint against Forquilha with the Central Office for the Fight against Corruption (GCCC).

"We received information from our sources saying that Forquilha received 219 million meticais in order to sell out electoral justice. This is a political bribe, which must be condemned according to the Mozambican Constitution and the Law against Corruption. Our complaint is against this man', said the CDD chairperson Adriano Nuvunga.

According to Nuvunga, "This is electoral bribery, which must be filed to the competent bodies. The GCCC has a deadline to analyze the case in order to hold Forquilha accountable and recover the money, which is from public funds. Members of the Frelimo party used public money to carry out this bribery', he claimed. "We came here to fight for public interests. All this information we received from people very close to Forquilha.'

But he did not name any of these sources, and his claims are part of a virulent campaign against Forquilha on social media. He is accused of betraying Venancio Mondlane because he advised all Podemos deputies to take their seats on Monday at the official investiture of the new parliament.

The other two opposition parties, Renamo and the MDM (Mozambique Democratic Movement) boycotted the opening session but made clear that they will take the oath of office some time in the next month.

Any deputies who do not take their seats within 30 days of the opening session will lose them, and with them their generous parliamentary salaries and other perks.