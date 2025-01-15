Ethiopia: Addis Abeba Trade Bureau Targets Fuel Stations Causing 'Unnecessary Queues,' Warns of Legal Action for Noncompliance

15 January 2025
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The Addis Abeba Trade Bureau has issued a warning that it will take action against fuel stations responsible for creating unnecessary queues, following the recently approved proclamation by the parliament with the aim of regulating the petroleum products trade system.

During a press briefing held on 14 January, 2025, Habiba Siraj, head of the Bureau, underscored that legal measures would be taken against stations engaging in practices such as selling fuel exclusively for cash, artificially creating shortages, or failing to operate on a full-time basis.

She highlighted that, on average, 2 million liters of diesel and 1.45 million liters of gasoline, amounting to a total of approximately 3.45 million liters of fuel per day, have been supplied to 125 fuel stations across the city over the past six months.

"There had been no fuel shortages in the city over the past six months," Habiba stated.

The Bureau's head further disclosed that legal action had already been taken against nine fuel stations found selling fuel improperly. Habiba added that some stations were caught smuggling fuel abroad and conducting transactions exclusively in cash.

"As part of the enforcement measures in the past six months, 18,985 liters of gasoline, 9,434.5 liters of diesel, and 189 liters of white gas were seized," she explained.

