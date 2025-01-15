Nigeria: How Lakurawa Terrorists Tried to Lure Detectives With Bribe - Police

14 January 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ismail Adebayo, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command, on Tuesday, announced the arrest of three members of the Lakurawa terrorists group who allegedly offered N1.6 million bribe to its lead investigator.

A statement by the command's public relations officer, SP Nafiu Abubakar, said the three suspects, one Umaru Garba, Alhaji Abubakar Mamman and Usman Muhammadu, had conspired to offer detectives bribe to compromise investigation and prosecution of a banditry case involving Lakurawa terrorists.

It added that the three suspects were immediately arrested and investigation had commenced into the matter, adding that the suspects would be charged to court.

The statement said the state Commissioner of Police, Bello M. Sani, reiterated the Command's determination in the ongoing onslaught against banditry and other heinous crimes.

Abubakar said the Commissioner commended the detectives for their commitment and professionalism and urged other police officers to emulate them.

