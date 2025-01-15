Rwanda: Civic Education - 12th Edition of Urugerero Launched

Participants of the 12th edition of Urugerero, a national platform designed to instill civic education and core Rwandan values, officially launched on Monday, January 13, with a call for the youth to actively contribute towards unity and raising awareness against genocide ideology.

This year's event is taking place in Runda Sector, Kamonyi District, at the national level. However, other areas of the country will have their own events at sector level.

Urugerero 2025 will run until February 28. It has attracted 69,270 participants from across the country, with activities taking place in various sectors.

Speaking during the launch in Kamonyi, Jean Damascène Bizimana, the Minister for National Unity and Civic Engagement, stressed that Rwanda's progress is largely driven by individuals who are characterised by patriotism and resilience.

"This is evident in our collective achievements as a nation," he noted.

He reminded the participants that Urugerero is rooted in Rwandan culture. He pointed out that in the past, young people took part in training, after which they contributed to the protection of the country's sovereignty and peace.

"Your mandate is not only to participate in Urugerero but also to carry forward the values that define us as Rwandans," he said.

Since the launch of Urugerero in 2013 by President Paul Kagame, a total of 559,686 participants have graduated from the program.

Minister Bizimana said that over Rwf2 billion has been saved thanks to volunteers who contributed to activities that would have otherwise required government funding.