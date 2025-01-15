Rwanda: University Gender Ministers Meet for Equality Dialogue

Twenty — Seven gender ministers drawn from public and private university campuses across the country have met to discuss how best to advocate for gender-responsive policies and create more inclusive campus environments.

The dialogue was facilitated by the Health Development Initiative (HDI Rwanda) in collaboration with the Swedish Embassy.

The HDI Legal Associate, Diane Igihozo, reminded the participants of the legal framework around Gender Based Violence prevention and response, highlighting the anti-GBV law, which mandates strict penalties for perpetrators of gender-based violence.

She also highlighted how universities can establish reporting mechanisms and support systems for survivors.

"As gender ministers, you have an opportunity to use your platform to make a difference raising awareness and collaborating with the campus administration to be both a voice for prevention efforts and a bridge for survivors to access support systems," she said.

Igihozo also encouraged the gender ministers to create accessible and confidential reporting channels, such as safe spaces at university campuses or online platforms, and ensure they have trained counsellors to provide immediate support.

Additionally, Igihozo sited international instruments such as the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), which calls for equal rights in education, and urged the gender ministers to advocate for policies that address harassment and discrimination, ensuring that all students, regardless of gender, have equal access to opportunities and a safe learning environment.

She also discussed the Reproductive Health Policy, which guarantees access to sexual and reproductive health services, including family planning, safe abortion, and HIV prevention, and how university gender ministers can ensure that these services are accessible and well-publicised on campus.

HIV and STI prevention and management

The HDI Hotline Coordinator, Diana Uwase, focused on contraception, HIV, and STIs. She discussed symptoms, prevention, and treatment of various sexually transmitted infections, and encouraged the participants to use the information to support and advise their peers back at their respective university campuses.

"Information is power. After our meeting, you have the responsibility to impart this information to other students. I would like you to remember that sexual health isn't only about prevention; but also creating a culture where you support and look out for each other, starting right here on our campuses," she said.

Contraception use

Uwase also discussed contraception where she called on the participants to familiarise themselves with the types, availability, and correct usage of emergency contraception, as well as its role in preventing unplanned pregnancies.

She explored broader contraceptive options and reminded the gender ministers of the importance of timely access and debunking common myths surrounding their use.

"As gender ministers, understanding the types, availability, and correct use of emergency contraceptives, and sharing it with your peers supports them to make informed decisions about their sexual health, especially preventing unplanned pregnancies, which could disrupt their education and future goals," she said.

HIV prevention

Uwase also took the gender ministers through HIV prevention, covering key strategies such as correct and consistent condom use, as well as the importance of Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP), an emergency measure to reduce the risk of HIV infection after potential exposure, and Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP), a preventive medication for individuals at higher risk of contracting HIV.

The participants learned about the dual role of condoms in preventing HIV transmission and other sexually transmitted infections, alongside their effectiveness in averting unplanned pregnancies.

She explained why it is important for gender ministers and organisations like HDI need to work with university students, especially the new ones, to provide practical ways to take charge of their health while navigating relationships and new experiences.

"If we work together to share with them the right information, they can make choices that will let each of them focus on your goals without unnecessary setbacks," she said.

Understanding feminism

The HDI Program Officer - Gender Equality and Social Inclusion, Alice Kanyana, focused on how gender equality and feminist principles can be integrated into the university's policies and student life.

She explored the concepts of gender equality, intersectionality, and the value of engaging men and boys to promote social justice and gender equality.

The participants discussed how feminism extends beyond addressing surface-level gender inequalities to challenge entrenched societal norms and stereotypes, such as the belief that caregiving is exclusively a woman's role or that emotional vulnerability is a weakness.

They highlighted how these stereotypes perpetuate power imbalances, limit opportunities for both women and men and reinforce systemic injustices.

"You have an opportunity to challenge these harmful narratives and advocate for a society where individuals are free to define their roles and identities without being constrained by traditional expectations," she said.

Akirayezu Ora Cressance, Gender Minister at the University of Rwanda, Rwamagana Campus, raised concerns about the lack of counselling services for patients and students who test HIV-positive during awareness campaigns.

"This gap in support services not only affects the emotional well-being of those involved but also hinders the success of our efforts in promoting health and awareness," she said.

Anderson Tuyisenge, Kepler's Gender Minister, expressed concern that many students at her school lack awareness of the legal framework around SRHR, especially the laws around GBV and access to safe abortion services.

"This is concerning, and I invite HDI to our campus to provide these crucial sessions to empower our students with the information they need," she said.

As the day drew to a close, Executive Director of HDI, Dr Aflodis Kagaba, reminded the gender ministers of their crucial role in combating harmful social and cultural norms and promoting gender equality within their universities.

He also emphasised the importance of sharing the information and knowledge gained from the training, particularly on topics like HIV prevention and contraception.

Looking ahead, he pledged to support similar but larger forums in 2025, where broader issues related to gender roles, social norms, and feminism will be discussed. These forums will provide gender ministers with continued opportunities to engage, learn, and lead in their fight for a more equitable society.