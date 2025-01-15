Kenya: Disregard Fake NTV Kenya Graphic Claiming Slain Ibrahim Mwiti's Organs Were Trafficked

Disregard fake NTV Kenya graphic claiming slain Ibrahim Mwiti's organs were trafficked

IN SHORT: A graphic circulating on Facebook falsely attributes a quote about organ trafficking to Kenya's chief government pathologist, allegedly in relation to Ibrahim Mwiti. Mwiti, 24, went missing in November 2024 and was later found dead.

In November 2024, Ibrahim Mwiti, a 24-year-old delivery rider in Kenya's capital Nairobi, went missing.

His disappearance attracted national attention against a backdrop of increasing reports of abductions and alleged enforced disappearances in Kenya. Most of those abducted have been critics of the government.

Mwiti's body was discovered in early January 2025 in a hospital mortuary in Thika, an industrial town 45 kilometres north-east of Nairobi.

The police claimed he was the victim of a hit-and-run accident. However, the circumstances of Mwiti's disappearance and death have sparked scepticism, with friends questioning the official account.

Against this backdrop, a graphic circulating on Facebook claims that Kenya's chief government pathologist, Dr Johansen Oduor, said that Mwiti's vital organs were missing and that there were suspicions of organ trafficking.

The graphic features a quote attributed to Oduor. It partly reads: "Ibrahim Mwiti had vital organs removed. We suspect this is some form of organ trafficking happening."

It includes a photo of Oduor alongside a smaller photo of Mwiti. It also bears the logo and branding of NTV Kenya, implying the media outlet published it.

The graphic appears here and here. (Note: See more instances at the end of the report.)

But is this graphic an accurate representation of what Oduor said he found during Mwiti's autopsy, and did NTV Kenya publish it? We checked.

Fake graphic

Police said on X (formerly Twitter) that Mwiti's body was discovered on 12 November 2024 after he was fatally struck by a hit-and-run vehicle while riding a hired motorcycle.

On 2 January 2025, Mwiti's mother swore an affidavit at the Thika magistrates court requesting that a post-mortem examination not be conducted in accordance with her religious beliefs.

Consequently, Mwiti's body was released and buried at the Lang'ata Muslim cemetery on 3 January.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

There is no evidence publicly available to prove that Oduor carried out an autopsy on Mwiti.

Reputable news outlets would have widely reported such a significant revelation, but this was not the case.

The graphic in question could also not be found on any of NTV's social media platforms.

NTV Kenya dismissed the graphic as "FAKE" through their official X account, confirming that the claims were fabricated.

"Beware of fake news! If it's not on our official social media pages, it's fake," wrote NTV Kenya.

This fake graphic also appears here, here, here, here and here.