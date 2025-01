Eneas Comiche is the oldest deputy in the new parliament. He celebrates his 86th birthday this year. Forquilha Albino Forquilha, the 31 year old son of the president of PODEMOS, is the youngest deputy.

Some of the oldest deputies in parliament are:

Eneas Comiche - 86

Eduardo Nihia - 83

Aires Ali - 70

Verónica Macamo - 68

Esperança Bia - 66

Raimundo Diomba: older than 60

Luciano de Castro: older than 60