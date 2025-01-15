Africa: WHO Director-General's Opening Remarks At the Regional Committee for Africa Meeting - 14 January 2025

14 January 2025
World Health Organization (Geneva)
press release

Good morning, good afternoon and good evening, and a happy New Year to all Member States.

Thank you all for joining us today. Of course, this is a meeting we would all rather not be having.

At its meeting next month, the Executive Board should have been appointing Dr Faustine Ndugulile as Regional Director for Africa.

Tragically, it is not to be.

As the Chair and Dr Moeti have said, the passing of Dr Faustine Ndugulile came as a great shock to all of us.

Once again, I offer my heartfelt condolences to his family and friends, and to the people and Government of the United Republic of Tanzania.

We had the honour of welcoming Dr Ndugulile here in Geneva last year as he was preparing to take up his new post.

I was very impressed and encouraged by his commitment to serving the people of our continent.

As you all know, it is now your task to decide how to proceed in nominating and appointing a new regional director.

The options are before you, and I look forward to your discussion, your decision, and to working with whomever you elect to lead the region forward in this critical period.

My thanks once again to our Chair, and to all Member States for your continuing commitment to our shared mission to promote, provide and protect the health of the people of Africa.

Thank you, and Chair, back to you.

