South Africa: R50 000 Reward Offered for Rape Cae of Bityi School Girls

press release

- Police are appealing for assistance from the public, and a cash reward of up to R50 000 (fifty thousand rand) is offered to anyone who could assist with information that could lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of the suspects, who robbed and raped five (05) school girls at Khonqeni location, Xhongorha A/A in Bhityi in October last year.

Information in police records indicate that on 30 October 2024 at about 00:35, eight (08) school girls were all asleep in the same rondavel when two unknown men forced their way inside, and then robbed school girls of their cellphones and thereafter raped five of them.

Anyone with information that could assist police investigation is urged to contact the investigating officers, D/Captain Nomanjila on 0826975920 / Sergeant Danisa on 0713524727 or 047 531 2135. Alternatively, call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or send a tip-off on the MySAPS app.