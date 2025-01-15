South Africa: R50 000 Reward Offered for Rape Cae of Bityi School Girls

14 January 2025
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

- Police are appealing for assistance from the public, and a cash reward of up to R50 000 (fifty thousand rand) is offered to anyone who could assist with information that could lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of the suspects, who robbed and raped five (05) school girls at Khonqeni location, Xhongorha A/A in Bhityi in October last year.

Information in police records indicate that on 30 October 2024 at about 00:35, eight (08) school girls were all asleep in the same rondavel when two unknown men forced their way inside, and then robbed school girls of their cellphones and thereafter raped five of them.

Anyone with information that could assist police investigation is urged to contact the investigating officers, D/Captain Nomanjila on 0826975920 / Sergeant Danisa on 0713524727 or 047 531 2135. Alternatively, call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or send a tip-off on the MySAPS app.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.