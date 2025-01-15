Tunisia: 'Unops Is Here to Stay, Not Just in Tunisia but in Africa,' Says Africa Director (Interview)

Tunis/Tunisia — - "The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) is here to stay, not just in Tunisia but across Africa, to support communities in achieving sustainable development and lasting peace," Director for Africa Dalila Gonçalves said in an exclusive interview with TAP on Tuesday evening.

Gonçalves pointed to the recent creation of the North Africa Hub, which was inaugurated in early January 2025.

Based in Tunisia, the hub aims to consolidate efforts across five countries in the region, "leveraging shared language and cultural ties to replicate Tunisia's successes in other nations."

This hub is "a testament to the trust we have built with the Tunisian government and partners," she said. "Tunisia is a middle-income country, and yet we have established a strong team of 50 local professionals delivering impactful projects. We are committed to staying here and scaling these successes across the region."

She expressed her gratitude to Tunisia's government and UNOPS's partners for their trust and collaboration. "Our work is only possible because of the strong relationships we have built. Together, we can convert funds into real, tangible projects that improve lives," she said.

"After 30 years of impactful work, UNOPS continues to uphold its mission of supporting countries in achieving peace and sustainable development," Gonçalves noted as she reflected on the organisation's evolution since its inception.

She highlighted its unique mandate in infrastructure, procurement, and project management.

"Last year alone, we implemented $2.6 billion worth of projects across 80 countries," she remarked. "This milestone reflects 30 years of impact, during which UNOPS has consistently addressed critical challenges, especially in regions where development progress remains fragile."

Transformative projects across Africa

Gonçalves spotlighted key projects that demonstrate UNOPS's commitment to sustainable development. In Sierra Leone, a solarisation initiative aimed at health centres in off-grid areas transformed small communities by providing access to electricity. "The project did not just light up health centres," she explained. "It also powered schools, small businesses, and 300,000 households, creating vibrant communities where there were once limited opportunities."

She also highlighted UNOPS's post-conflict reconstruction efforts in Mozambique, where towns ravaged by conflict in Cabo Delgado are being rebuilt with funding from the World Bank. Similarly, after Cyclone Idai devastated Zimbabwe, UNOPS collaborated with partners to rebuild infrastructure, supporting affected communities in their recovery.

Advancing health, education, and justice

Addressing priority sectors, Gonçalves emphasised UNOPS's work in health, education, and justice. From building clinics in collaboration with WHO to procuring advanced medical equipment for hospitals, the organisation's efforts aim to enhance access to quality healthcare. Partnerships in education and justice further reflect its holistic approach to development.

Gonçalves also acknowledged the organisation's work in conflict-affected regions, namely Sudan, where ongoing crises have left communities in dire need of infrastructure and basic services. "We are committed to building resilience, even in the most challenging circumstances," she affirmed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tunisia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Since 2006, UNOPS has provided a range of project management, infrastructure, procurement and human resource services, supporting social and economic development in Tunisia. Working in close collaboration with the government of Tunisia, other UN organisations, non-governmental organisations and international financial institutions, UNOPS supports government-led regional development, green employment and justice reform projects.

In addition to Tunisia, the UNOPS team further supports sustainable development across the region, managing projects in Algeria, Egypt, Libya and Morocco.