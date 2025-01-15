East Africa: Kenya On High Alert After 8 Marburg Virus-Related Deaths in Tanzania

15 January 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — Kenya is on high alert after the confirmation of 8 Marburg virus-related deaths in Kagera region of Tanzania.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), alerts have been issued to Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Mozambique warning them of a potential outbreak.

"On 13 January 2025, WHO informed its Member States and International Health Regulations (IHR) State Parties of an outbreak of suspected Marburg Virus Disease in Kagera region, Tanzania, using our secure web-based platform - the Event Information Site (EIS)," WHO stated.

WHO has therefore urged its member states to be vigilant and prepare to deal with potential cases of the disease.

"We are aware of 9 cases so far, including 8 people who have died. We would expect further cases in coming days as disease surveillance improves. We recommend neighboring countries be on alert and prepared to manage potential cases," WHO noted.

Marburg virus disease is an infectious, severe and often fatal disease caused by a filovirus.

The disease can be spread between people through direct contact or via blood and other bodily fluids of infected people, including contaminated bedding or clothing.

