Kenya: Jubilee Health Opens First Agency Office to Bridge Insurance Gap

15 January 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Linet Waite

Nairobi — Jubilee Health Insurance Limited (JHIL) has launched its inaugural Center of Excellence and Agency Office at the Jubilee Exchange building on Mama Ngina Street, Nairobi.

This initiative seeks to address Kenya's low insurance penetration rate, currently at 2.3 percent of GDP, by empowering agents to enhance awareness and deliver tailored health insurance solutions nationwide.

"This office is more than a working space; it is a launchpad for agents' growth and success," said Njeri Jomo, CEO of Jubilee Health Insurance.

The Center of Excellence will serve over 3,000 agents, offering access to training facilities, client meeting spaces, operational support, and advanced digital tools.

The professional environment aims to increase efficiency, collaboration, and agents' ability to meet the rising demand for affordable healthcare solutions.

The move underscores JHIL's commitment to breaking barriers to healthcare access while supporting agents with tools for success.

Jubilee Health Insurance remains a leader in East Africa, providing affordable and innovative healthcare solutions for individuals, families, and businesses.

