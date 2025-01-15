Kenya: NTSA Proposes Additional Measures to Enhance the Safety of School Transport

15 January 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bradley Agutu

Nairobi — The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has proposed new measures aimed at improving children's safety as they board and disembark from school buses.

NTSA revealed plans to introduce crossing guards at designated locations among key measures.

The guards will be responsible for directing, controlling, and managing traffic in areas where students enter or exit schools or at designated pedestrian crossings.

The Authority also proposes vehicle attendants in school transport vehicles to assist students during embarking and disembarking.

"Pick-up and drop-off hours within school zones can be very dangerous for children, and measures must be taken to safeguard their safety," NTSA said on Wednesday.

Stop signals

Additionally, NTSA proposes equipping school buses with a reflectorized red 'stop signal arm' at the front and rear for vehicles longer than 30 feet.

The 'stop signal arm' is a device that extends outward from the side of a school bus to signal other motorists to stop while students are boarding or alighting.

"Motorists will be expected to stop until the arm folds away and the lights stop flashing," NTSA added.

NTSA proposed in the Draft Traffic (School Transport) Rules 2024 that anyone who fails to stop for a school bus would be guilty of an offense and, upon conviction, would face suspension of their driving license for at least six months.

Also proposed, is a requirement that all school transport vehicles be equipped with at least one fire extinguisher conforming to applicable standards, readily accessible for use.

Furthermore, all school buses are to be fitted with a vehicular telematics system, including a passenger-facing camera.

The buses will also be required to display the words 'SCHOOL BUS' on both the front and rear.

Additionally, the rear of the buses must include the words 'DO NOT PASS WHEN RED LIGHTS ARE FLASHING' in block letters at least 8 inches tall in black.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.