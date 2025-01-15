Namibia Applauds Removal of Cuba From US Terror List

The executive director of international relations and cooperation, ambassador Penda Naanda, has announced that the Namibian government welcomes the decision by the United States (US) to remove Cuba from its list of State Sponsors of Terrorism.

Relations between the US and Cuba have remained strained for decades, marked by an economic embargo imposed in 1962 during the presidency of John F Kennedy.

Ambassador Naanda says Namibia views this decision as a significant step toward improving relations between the two nations.

He notes that the move is expected to ease economic restrictions, foster better understanding, and promote diplomatic ties.

"The government of Namibia is confident that this gesture by the outgoing US administration will contribute to strengthening international cooperation," Naanda says.

He emphasises that this positive development has the potential to pave the way for greater cooperation and mutual understanding between the US and Cuba.

"The government of Namibia encourages both countries to work together and coexist as good neighbours," Naanda adds.