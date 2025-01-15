Namibia: Hardap and Neckartal Dams Record Water Level Increases After Rainfall

The Namibia Water Corporation (NamWater) says the Hardap Dam rose by 1.8%, reaching 16.6% from 14.8%, while the Neckartal Dam climbed by 0.77% to 78.4% from 77.8%.

These increases are expected to positively impact agricultural and industrial activities reliant on these key water sources.

"The positive developments in Hardap and Neckartal Dams, in particular, underscore a promising trend for agricultural and industrial operations in the south of Namibia," the bulletin notes.

Other dams also saw modest gains. Von Bach Dam increased by 0.4% to 23.9%, Omatako Dam by 0.2% to 2.6%, Friedenau Dam by 0.5% to 46.1%, and Daan Viljoen Dam by 0.7% to 11.9%.

While the inflows are encouraging, NamWater has cautioned Namibians to continue practicing water conservation, emphasising that responsible usage is vital for ensuring long-term water security.

The rainfall provides some relief after Namibia faced its worst drought in a century, which led to a State of Emergency declaration in May last year. During the crisis, one in five Namibians was reported to be food insecure.

As the nation welcomes the increased water levels, NamWater remains steadfast in advocating sustainable water management to safeguard future resources.