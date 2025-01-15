South Africa: Social Media Personality Appears in Court

15 January 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

A social media personality - known for his controversial online social media posts - has appeared in the Randburg District Court on charges of crimen injuria, Contravention of Section 19 of the Cyber Crimes Act 19 of 2020 and hate speech.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, the man, 33-year-old Musa Khawula, was remanded in custody for a formal bail application hearing.

"The accused is alleged to have posted derogatory statements between 10 and 12 October 2024 on his social media platform, which has a substantial following, with the alleged intention of impairing, injuring or damaging the dignity of businessman Zee Nxumalo," the NPA said on Tuesday.

In court, it was revealed that Khawula has a pending murder case in the Free State and an outstanding warrant of arrest for reckless and negligent driving.

"Furthermore...[investigations] further revealed that the accused's profile and physical address still need to be verified to enable the compilation of a comprehensive statement for bail application purposes," the NPA said.

Khawula is expected back in court on 21 January.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.