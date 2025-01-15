South Africa: Hlabisa Meets With Constitutional Bodies to Tackle Initiation Deaths

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa has recently met with constitutional bodies to discuss the critical challenges associated with customary initiation practices.

The goal of the meeting was to develop actionable solutions to prevent future fatalities following the tragic deaths of 28 young men during the summer initiation season in the Eastern Cape.

The Minister has since met leaders from the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious, and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) and the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) to tackle the issue on Tuesday.

The Minister was accompanied by Deputy Ministers Dr Namane Dickson Masemola and Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe.

The chairperson of the CGE, Advocate Ntabiseng Sepanya Mogale, and the chairperson of the CRL Rights Commission, Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva, also attended alongside their respective teams.

There was a recommendation to convene an indaba with all stakeholders before the 2025 winter initiation season.

According to the department, the indaba's purpose will be to chart the way forward and agree on a comprehensive strategy for achieving zero fatalities during initiation seasons.

During the meeting, the Minister highlighted the urgent need to examine cultural practices that threaten lives, emphasising that "serious discourse and proactive solutions should be prioritised to protect life and cultural integrity".

The meeting addressed various critical areas, including the legislative framework, health and safety standards, the review of qualifying requirements for participants in initiation practices, and strategies to enforce legal consequences for non-compliance and negligence.

They also spoke about specific issues contributing to initiation fatalities in the Eastern Cape and the common factors leading to the tragic loss of lives.

"The meeting concluded with several actionable recommendations to strengthen the implementation of the Customary Initiation Act and reduce initiation-related casualties," the department said.

The department has since agreed to establish a commission of inquiry to investigate root causes of initiation deaths and provide comprehensive recommendations.

They also believe that law enforcement and increasing arrests and prosecutions for offenses related to initiation practices should be enhanced.

This includes holding key role players accountable, including principals of initiation schools, traditional surgeons, and caregivers.

They are of the view that ensuring adequate resourcing for Provincial Initiation Coordinating Committees (PICCs) and related interventions is also paramount.

The leaders also said they will investigate intensifying awareness campaigns and capacity-building programs for initiation schools and caregivers and strengthening partnerships among all stakeholders to improve compliance and implementation.

Meanwhile, a follow-up engagement with Kings in the Eastern Cape will be held by the end of January, with the participation of both commissions, to seek long-term solutions to the challenges faced in the province.

"This collaborative effort reflects the department's commitment to preserving cultural practices. All stakeholders in the meeting agreed on a continuous engagement to address all challenges surrounding the initiation cultural practice and safeguarding lives and the dignity of initiates."