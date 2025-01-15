South Africa: Aspiring Traffic Officers in Western Cape Warned About College Scam

The Western Cape Mobility Department said it is aware of fraudulent activities where individuals are being scammed into paying fees to attend the provincial Gene Louw Traffic Training College.

"The unscrupulous scammers, operating via social media, falsely claim to represent the college and request payments of R150 for registration forms and a further R3 000 for enrolment," the department's statement read.

In late 2024 and early 2025, several individuals arrived at the college, believing they had secured training opportunities, only to discover they had been deceived, according to the provincial department.

A case of fraud has been opened and the department is actively working with law enforcement agencies.

"Gene Louw Traffic Training College emphatically states that no payments are required to secure admission, and it will not communicate through social media platforms on recruitment or training opportunities. Members of the public are urged to be vigilant and recognise that any such request is a scam."

The department said there are no specific timelines for these advertisements and that prospective applicants should regularly monitor official channels.

Western Cape Mobility MEC, Isaac Sileku, said the safety and security of residents extend beyond the road and into the integrity of our institutions.

"It is deeply concerning that scammers are preying on the hopes and ambitions of those seeking to serve our communities as traffic officers. The department will continue to take all necessary steps to protect our law-abiding residents and maintain the trustworthiness of our recruitment processes.

"I urge everyone to remain cautious and report suspicious activities immediately," Sileku explained.

The Head of the Gene Louw Traffic College, Jacqueline Tweedie, said they were disheartened by these fraudulent activities that exploit the aspirations of prospective traffic officers.

"This institution is committed to providing transparent and fair training opportunities to all qualified candidates. We remind everyone that admission to the college does not require any form of payment. Please verify all information through official channels to avoid falling victim to these scams," Tweedie added.

Steps to becoming a Traffic Officer in the Western Cape:

· Posts for Traffic Officers are officially advertised by the Western Cape Mobility Department in newspapers and on the Western Cape Government website.

· A Traffic Officer qualification is not a prerequisite when applying for advertised posts.

· Applications are reviewed, and successful candidates are invited for recruitment processes.

· Only those who pass the recruitment process are admitted to training for a traffic officer qualification.

What to do if you are approached:

· Do not make any payments or share personal information with individuals claiming to represent the Traffic Training College via social media or unofficial platforms.

· Verify information directly through the Western Cape Government website.

· Report any suspicious activity to law enforcement immediately.