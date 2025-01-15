Africa: Boni Consili Girls and Aigle Noir Draw 1-1 At CAF U17 Gift Tournament

Boni Consili Girls from Uganda and Burundi's Aigle Noir FC played to a 1-1 draw in Group B at the CAF U17 Girls Integrated Football Tournament (GIFT) to complete the pool phase of the competition at the Azam Complex Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday.

Peace Ayorwoth had Boni Consili Girls ahead inside nine minutes, but they could not hold on for the win as Ella Kezimana equalised for Aigle Noir eight minutes from the end.

The Ugandan side finish second in the three-team pool behind winners TDS Girls from Tanzania, while Aigle Noir are in third.

The final of the inaugural CAF U17 GIFT tournament had already been decided ahead of Tuesday's final pool game with an all-Tanzanian derby between JKT Queens and TDS Girls. That will be played on Saturday at 18h00 local time (15h00 GMT).

The battle for third place will be between Group A runners-up Kenya Academy of Sports and Boni Consili Girls. That fixture is on Friday at 18h00.

Before that, there will also be a clash for fifth place as Kenya Elite Junior Academy tackle Aigle Noir on Friday at 15h00 (12h00 GMT).

Another ground-breaking initiative in CAF's ongoing Women's Football Development strategy, the CAF U17 GIFT tournament was introduced as a pilot project in the CECAFA region to diversify the football offering on the continent and promote the emergence of new talent.

The tournament is live on CAF's YouTube channel, CAF TV and can also be followed across CAF's digital platforms through #U17GIFT2025

For more on CAF Safeguarding and Women's Football development, visit www.cafonline.com

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

GROUP A

JKT Queens 3 (Winifrida Gerald 26', 33', Janeth Matulanga 48') Kenya Academy of Sports 0

Kenya Elite Junior Academy 6 (Emily Adhiambo 8', Fleviah Khatenje 37', Jane Sakwa 42', Joan Ogolą 45', 81', Alice Wilson 51'og) City Lights FC 0

JKT Queens 2 (Lidya Kabambo 30', Adija Sanyenge 60') Kenya Elite Junior Academy 1 (Furaha Kifaru 66'og)

City Lights FC 1 (Rahma Dafalla 26') Kenya Academy of Sports 5 (Joyangela Valencia 9', Brenda Achieng 13', Genevieve Mithel 45', Mitshel Muthama 55', Anna Khamis 60'og)

Kenya Elite Junior Academy 1 (Sarah Awino 7') Kenya Academy of Sports 2 (Mitshel Muthama 24', Genevieve Mithel 61')

JKT Queens 10 (Yasinta Mitoga 3', Sunday Masasila 8', Winifrida Gerald 33', 45'pen, 61', 85', Janeth Matulanga 35', Adija Sanyenge 76', 83', Christer Bazil 90') City Lights FC 0

GROUP A P W D L GF GA GD PTS JKT Queens (Tanzania) 3 3 0 0 15 1 14 9 Kenya Academy of Sports 3 2 0 1 7 5 2 6 Kenya Elite Junior Academy 3 1 0 2 8 4 4 3 City Lights FC (South Sudan) 3 0 0 3 1 21 -20 0

GROUP B

TDS Girls 2 (Winifrida Mathias 60', Mary Siyame 88') Boni Consili Girls 0

TDS Girls 2 (Asha Omary 59', Helena Mtundagi 76') Aigle Noir FC 0

Boni Consili Girls 1 (Peace Ayorwoth 9') Aigle Noir FC 1 (Ella Kezimana 82')

GROUP B P W D L GF GA GD PTS TDS Girls (Tanzania) 2 2 0 0 4 0 4 6 Boni Consili Girls (Uganda) 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2 1 Aigle Noir (Burundi) 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2 1

TOURNAMENT FIXTURESAll matches played at the Azam Complex Stadium

FIFTH-PLACE PLAY-OFF

17 January, 15:00: Kenya Elite Junior Academy vs Aigle Noir

THIRD-PLACE PLAY-OFF

17 January, 18:00: Kenya Academy of Sports vs Boni Consili Girls

FINAL

18 January, 18:00: JKT Queens vs TDS Girls