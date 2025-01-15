Africa: Captain Kabambo Hopes to Lead JKT Queens to CAF U17 Girls Integrated Football Tournament (Gift) Glory

JKT Queens Under-17 captain Lidya Kabambo is living her dream as she represents her club at the CAF U17 Girls Integrated Football Tournament (GIFT) in Dar es Salaam, where they will meet fellow Tanzanian club TDS Girls in Saturday's final.

Kabambo has been one of the stand-out performers as her side claimed a full haul of three wins in Group A to move to the brink of the inaugural CAF U17 GIFT title.

She has learnt much in her short career to date, which includes playing for the JKT Queens senior side.

"I have loved football since I was nine or 10 years old and started playing at that age," Kabambo said. "Then I realised that I had talent, so worked hard to improve my career prospects.

"As you know, football has become a job that can improve your financial situation, so my passion and dedication has brought me to JKT Queens after they identified my talent."

Kabambo says her passion for the game comes from playing, rather than any particular role-model.

"I was not influenced by anyone to play soccer, but when I saw boys playing and I started to play, I knew I had the talent. I am very grateful to my mother for giving me the support I needed. I am hard working and will keep giving it my all until I achieve my dreams," she said.

Kabambo has been able to find the balance between her passion for football and making sure she keeps up with her studies.

"I was able to manage school and playing football because I used to practice in the evening at 17h00 after I finished my school schedule. There was not much of an overlap."

Kabambo also plays for the senior team of JKT Queens, which participates in the Women's Premier League of Tanzania.

"At the first It was really hard because I played with experienced and professional players but for now it is easier, they give me energy and the confidence to play. I am now using that experience to lead the JKT Queens U-17 side."

Kabambo says she one day wishes to play in the CAF Women's Champions League finals, where JKT Queens competed in 2023.

"My goals are to win Tanzania's Women's Premier League but also the CAF Women's Champions League with JKT Queens. I also ask Tanzanians to continue to support us because we also hope to participate in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup."

Another ground-breaking initiative in CAF's ongoing Women's Football Development strategy, the CAF U17 GIFT tournament was introduced as a pilot project in the CECAFA region to diversify the football offering on the continent and promote the emergence of new talent.

The tournament is live on CAF's YouTube channel, CAF TV and can also be followed across CAF's digital platforms through #U17GIFT2025

For more on CAF Safeguarding and Women's Football development, visit www.cafonline.com