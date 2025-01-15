Southern Africa: SADC Chairman Mnangagwa Snubs Chapo's Inauguration Amid Bloodshed in Mozambique

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has conveniently dispatched Defence Minister, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, for Mozambique where she will represent him at the inauguration of President-elect Daniel Chapo this Wednesday.

The ceremony takes place at the Independence Square in the capital city Maputo before Members of the National Assembly, among other attendees.

Mnangagwa, who is on his annual leave but has curiously been carrying out official duties including Cabinet appointments, has avoided the embarrassment, as Southern African Development Community (SADC) chairman, of attending the controversial installation of Chapo.

The 82-year-old Zanu PF leader finds himself in an invidious position after he prematurely endorsed Chapo and his Frelimo party's victory even before Mozambique's electoral body had done so, a move that attracted widespread criticism from various stakeholders.

According to State media, Muchinguri-Kashiri is expected to be part of the Heads of State and Government witnessing the inauguration, which comes amidst bloody protests in the neighbouring country in the aftermath of a disputed outcome of the October 2024 elections.

Also from Zimbabwe, Pan African Parliament president, Chief Fortune Charumbira, is in Maputo, Mozambique, for the 49-year-old President-elect's crowning event.

The atmosphere in Maputo is reportedly tense ahead of the event.

"The streets of Maputo are eerily deserted on the eve of Daniel Chapo's inauguration as Mozambique's 5th President. This calm is not by chance; opposition leader Venâncio Mondlane has called for a "stay-at-home" protest to overshadow the preparations for the swearing-in ceremony," wrote a social media user, before attaching pictures of empty streets.

"However, this silence is also a product of fear. Security forces, including UIR and SERNIC, have been patrolling neighbourhoods, using tear gas and live ammunition to deter people from gathering or leaving their homes.

"In the city's outskirts, an atmosphere of terror and intimidation looms, leaving communities trapped in fear," the commentator further said.

Mozambique's main opposition leader, Venancio Mondlane returned from exile last Thursday as security forces fired tear gas at hundreds of his supporters, who gathered near the main international airport to welcome him home.

He had left the country in October following a disputed election that has sparked months of violent protests and thrown the country into turmoil.

Emerging from the airport with a Bible in hand, Mondlane prayed and took an "oath," mimicking a presidential swearing-in ceremony. He declared himself the legitimately elected president, rejecting the official results that favoured Frelimo's candidate, Chapo.

Mondlane stated that he is ready for dialogue with the government saying his return was to stop the killings of his supporters.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Southern Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mondlane said he left Mozambique fearing for his life after two senior members of his opposition party were killed in their car by unknown gunmen in a late-night shooting in the aftermath of the election.

More than 100 people have been killed by security forces since Mozambique erupted in protests that Mondlane called for after the long-ruling Frelimo party was declared the winner of the October 9 election.

Mondlane and other opposition candidates accused the ruling party of rigging the election and international observers reported irregularities in the vote and the alteration of some results.

Chapo garnered nearly 70 percent of the vote against his closest challenger, Mondlane who got 20 percent. He succeeded Felipe Nyusi who served two terms in office. Both belong to the ruling Frelimo party.