Kenya: Sudi Labels Muturi's 'Desperate' Abduction Revelations 'Blackmail'

Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi has dismissed Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi's explosive claims about recent abductions and disappearances, terming them a "desperate move" to salvage his political career.

In a fiery rejoinder to Muturi's detailed three-page exposé linking the country's spy agency, the National Intelligence Service (NIS), to recent abductions, Sudi alleged that the CS was using the claims as a "blackmail attempt."

"The timing is highly suspicious, revealing a cowardly man clutching at straws for political advantage," Sudi stated on Wednesday.

The lawmaker, a staunch ally of President William Ruto, suggested that Muturi should step down, insisting that other qualified professionals from Embu County could take his place.

"You [Muturi] can ship out," Sudi added.

On Tuesday, Muturi revealed shocking details about the abduction of his son, Leslie, allegedly orchestrated by officers from the NIS.

The Public Service CS claimed that Leslie's release only came after President Ruto personally intervened.

Damning revelations

In a statement recorded with detectives at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Nairobi's Kilimani, and shared with the media, Muturi recounted the harrowing experience that began on June 22, 2023, when Leslie was abducted by armed, hooded men in Nairobi's Kilimani area.

Despite reaching out to top security chiefs, Muturi said none acknowledged the incident as a police operation, though they promised to assist in tracing his son.

Efforts to contact NIS Director-General Noordin Haji were unsuccessful, as Haji reportedly did not answer his calls.

Muturi stated that an intelligence officer later confirmed to him that NIS officers were holding Leslie. He then escalated the matter by contacting then-Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, who managed to speak to Haji.

However, Kindiki relayed that Haji denied NIS involvement. "Despite my insistence that an NIS officer had confirmed their involvement, Kindiki maintained that the Director-General could not be lying," Muturi recounted.

Feeling stonewalled, Muturi said he resorted to contacting President Ruto directly, first sending a WhatsApp message.

When the message went unread, he decided to drive to State House to seek the president's help personally.

Ruto call

Muturi said Ruto explained that his phone had crashed due to message overload.

After hearing the full account, the president reportedly joked, "Why would anyone arrest a young person over the Gen Z demonstrations?" before attempting to fix his phone issues. When that failed, Ruto telephoned Haji directly.

"Standing outside the Pavilion, I heard the president ask Haji if he was holding my son. Haji confirmed it, and the president instructed him to release Leslie immediately," Muturi said.

Haji reportedly assured the President that Leslie would be released within an hour.

"Just over an hour later, Leslie called me to say he had been released and was at home," Muturi added.

His explosive statement, revealing confidential conversations with the president and the call from the Head of State to the Spy Chief, has brought to light the inner workings of the security forces, which had previously denied involvement in increased abductions across the country.

The incident highlights increased detentions often linked to dissenting voices criticizing the government online through posts, satirical cartoons, or symbolic imagery depicting high-profile figures -- including the president.

While President Ruto has condemned the provocative behavior of the youths involved, leaders in his administration, including newly appointed Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen, have vowed legal action against them.

Muturi's revelations come a week after seven young men abducted in December 2023 were freed, with security forces denying holding them.