Zimbabwe: Lewis Machipisa - Pioneering Zimbabwean Journalist Remembered As a 'Good Soul Who Touched Many Lives'

Lewis "Lew" Machipisa, a veteran Zimbabwean journalist who spent nearly two decades at the BBC World Service and was known for his warm personality and dedication to African journalism, died in his sleep at his home in Catford, Southeast London, on January 7, 2025. He was 52.

His passing was announced by family and colleagues at the BBC, where he had worked as a producer for flagship programs Network Africa and Focus on Africa until 2020. He is survived by his three children, Dudu, Dumi, and Chikomborero.

Machipisa's journey in journalism began at Harare Polytechnic's School of Journalism in 1991. He started his career as a correspondent for Inter Press Service in Harare in 1993, before joining the BBC World Service's Zimbabwe bureau. In the early 2000s, amid political tensions in Zimbabwe, he relocated to London, joining many other journalists leaving the country at that time.

"Lewis was then a keen correspondent, keeping the continent and indeed the rest of the world informed by reporting on and explaining a range of issues in late President Robert Mugabe's Zimbabwe," said Josephine Hazeley, former BBC Africa Deputy Editor.

His reporting on the controversial seizure of white-owned farms in Zimbabwe ultimately forced him to leave his homeland, but it exemplified his commitment to telling important African stories. He later covered the historic birth of South Sudan as a nation, spending a year there and forming deep connections with both the country's leadership and its citizens.

"Lewis wasn't just a good friend; he was a brilliant journalist and creative. He had this knack for giving every story he touched that extra spark," said Rachael Akidi, former BBC Focus on Africa Editor. "Whether it was reporting on the seizure of white-owned farms in Zimbabwe or covering the birth of a new nation in South Sudan, his work always stood out."

Colleagues remember Machipisa, affectionately known as "Machipee" or "Chimurenga," for his infectious smile and ability to bring levity to the newsroom. Bola Mosuro, a former colleague, recalled: "Working a night shift or having a long production day never felt tedious if you knew it was with Lewis. Instead, you'd be in good spirits knowing he was editing or was part of the team that you'd be spending long hours with."

Stanley Kwenda, a Zimbabwean journalist who worked with him at BBC Focus on Africa said he had lost a mentor.

"He took me under his wing. Taught me how to be 'a BBC type'. His influence wasn't just limited to our professional relationship. He was a social teacher and helped me settle in London when the city's lights were too bright for me," said Kwenda.

His impact extended beyond the newsroom. In London's Zimbabwean diaspora community, he was instrumental in facilitating access for high-level Zimbabwean officials and musicians to the BBC and other global media platforms. He was known for his generosity of spirit and willingness to help others, often without seeking recognition.

Audrey Brown, Focus on Africa Lead Presenter, remembered him for both his lightheartedness and professionalism: "We loved him for his sense of mischief, his refusal to take himself too seriously. But we knew the one thing he did not joke about was his commitment to being a journalist worthy of the trust our listeners placed in us as a collective."

Despite his professional success, Machipisa remained humble and approachable. As Akidi noted: "He lived in the moment - even impulsive at times. He never took himself too seriously... During one of our chats during the pandemic, he shared how humour was his way of dealing with life's curveballs. It made sense because he carried a lot, but he carried it lightly."

Josephine Hazeley remembers him "as a very laid-back colleague who did his best. When caught on a good day at BBC Africa, Lewis was a delight to work with!"

His connection with BBC African Service listeners was particularly special, built on his natural warmth and storytelling ability. He had an extraordinary talent for making instant connections with people from all walks of life, treating everyone he met with the same genuine interest and respect.

In the words of his colleagues, Machipisa will be remembered as, "a good soul who touched many lives with his generous spirit." Lew leaves behind a legacy of professional excellence and personal kindness that touched countless lives across Africa and beyond.

To contribute to Lew's chema, please visit https://gofund.me/71899b96.