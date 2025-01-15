Somalia: Somali Senator Criticizes Recent Agreement Between Somalia and Ethiopia

15 January 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Abdi Isma'il Samatar, a member of Somalia's Upper House, has raised concerns about the deal reached between Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Addis Ababa on 11th January 2025.

Speaking to the reporters in Mogadishu on Tuesday, Senator Abdi Isma'i Samatar claimed that the agreement involved granting Ethiopia access to Somalia's maritime resources, drawing parallels to a similar deal Abiy reportedly struck with Somaliland last year.

"The same way Muuse Biixi handed over maritime rights to Ethiopia, leading to celebratory fanfare, now President Hassan has done the same. Ethiopian naval forces were even feted," Senator Samatar alleged.

The senator's remarks have sparked debate, with critics questioning the transparency and implications of the agreement which both countries agreed to restore full diplomatic ties.

The government of Somalia has yet to address these claims, but the deal continues to stir discussion on Somalia's sovereignty and its relations with neighboring Ethiopia.

The accusation highlights the ongoing political sensitivities surrounding bilateral agreements and their potential impact on the national interests of Somalia and Ethiopia.

