Somalia's Foreign Minister Defends President's One-Person, One-Vote Election Plan

15 January 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Foreign Minister, Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, has strongly defended President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's one-person, one-vote electoral proposal, dismissing opposition criticism as "political confusion."

Minister Fiqi urged political leaders to prioritize preparation for the proposed direct elections in a statement on Tuesday addressing the opposition's concerns. He emphasized that the plan represents the only viable and democratic path forward for Somalia.

"The President's vision for one-person, one-vote elections is aimed at ensuring an inclusive and transparent democratic process," Fiqi said. "The opposition should focus their efforts on contributing constructively rather than sowing doubt and confusion."

The one-person, one-vote plan significantly departs from Somalia's traditional clan-based power-sharing model. While supporters argue that it will strengthen democracy and promote national unity, critics within the opposition have voiced concerns over the feasibility of implementing such a system in a country facing ongoing security and political challenges.

As the nation moves closer to implementing electoral reforms, the government continues to advocate for a collective commitment to making the process successful, calling on all stakeholders to work together to overcome obstacles.

The debate highlights the broader challenge of balancing political reforms with the realities on the ground, as Somalia strives to build a more democratic future.

