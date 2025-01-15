Somalia: Former President Says Somalia Can Not Hold One-Person, One-Vote Election

Mogadishu, Somalia — Former Somali President Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed has expressed pessimism over the federal government's plans to implement a one-person, one-vote election system.

Speaking at a press conference held in Mogadishu on Tuesday afternoon, Sheikh Sharif described the proposal as unrealistic, citing several obstacles that he believes hinder its implementation.

The former president pointed to key challenges, including ongoing security concerns, logistical limitations, and the political divisions within the country. He also accused the federal government of taking unilateral steps that undermine trust and consensus among key stakeholders, including amendments to the constitution and the restructuring of the electoral commission.

"These actions taken by the federal government are counterproductive and will only create further divisions," Sheikh Sharif stated. "Decisions about elections and issues that impact the future of the nation must involve consultation and agreement among all relevant parties."

The press conference was attended by other prominent figures, including MP Abdirahman Abdishakur and Senator Abdi Ismail Samatar, who also criticized President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's administration. Both leaders echoed Sheikh Sharif's concerns, highlighting what they described as a lack of inclusivity and transparency in the government's decision-making process.

Senator Samatar emphasized the need for a broad-based approach to addressing Somalia's electoral and constitutional issues, warning that a rushed or unilateral process could have dire consequences for the nation's stability.

The remarks by Sheikh Sharif and other opposition leaders come amidst heated debates over Somalia's electoral process. The federal government has championed the one-person, one-vote system as a step toward strengthening democracy, but critics argue that it may not be viable given the current political and security realities.

As the clock ticks closer to key political deadlines, the rift between the government and the opposition raises questions about Somalia's ability to achieve consensus on critical reforms, further complicating the path toward sustainable governance and democracy.