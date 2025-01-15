Somalia: Somali Prime Minister Praises Efforts to Stabilize Hiiraan Region

Mogadishu, Somalia — Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre delivered a speech on Monday night at a ceremony held at the National Theatre in Mogadishu, highlighting the government's efforts to restore stability and security in the Hiiraan region.

During his address, the Prime Minister commended the resolution of long-standing conflicts in the city of Beledweyne and the transfer of security responsibilities to government forces. He also welcomed the disarmament of the Macawiisley militia, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts in promoting peace and development in the region.

"I commend the efforts made in recent days in Beledweyne," Prime Minister Hamza stated. "It is by Allah's grace that everyone has agreed to end the chaos and ensure that the rule of law prevails."

The Prime Minister's remarks come after a significant agreement was reached to end the disputes that had plagued Beledweyne for months. The deal facilitated the full handover of security responsibilities to the Somali government forces, a move seen as a major step toward stabilizing the region.

The government has also intensified its disarmament initiatives in Hiiraan, targeting local militias such as the Macawiisley, intending to foster unity and create an environment conducive to development.

The progress in Beledweyne has been met with cautious optimism, as stakeholders hope the agreement will serve as a model for resolving similar challenges in other parts of the country. Prime Minister Hamza reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring that peace and the rule of law prevail across Somalia.

This is seen as a crucial milestone in Somalia's broader efforts to strengthen governance, enhance security, and foster reconciliation in conflict-affected areas.