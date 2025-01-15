Uganda: Countdown to 2026 - Uganda Electoral Commission to Display Electoral Areas

15 January 2025
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — In preparation for the 2025/2026 General Elections, the Electoral Commission will display the lists of the demarcated Local Government Council Electoral Areas January 13th to January 20th, 2025.

The demarcation of Local Government Council electoral areas is the process of drawing and defining the boundaries of areas of representation for Directly-elected Councilors and Women Councilors forming ⅓ of Local Government Councils.

The display exercise aims to ensure that the boundaries of every electoral area are clearly defined and that all administrative units are fairly represented. It also ensures that each basic unit of representation (Sub-county, Town, Division, Parish/Ward) is represented in the respective Local Government by at least one person, hence fair and effective representation in Local Governments.

The display will also enable the Commission to ensure the accuracy of the final list of administrative units in Uganda, and promote transparency and fairness in the electoral process.

