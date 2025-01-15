Namibia: Zambezi Addressing Mattress Crisis

Katima Mulilo — Education director in Zambezi Alex Sikume has revealed plans to procure around 600 mattresses to alleviate the dire conditions faced by needy learners in the region.

This comes in response to widespread public concern over the deplorable state of hostel bedding, particularly at Caprivi Senior Secondary School.

Speaking to New Era yesterday, Sikume said the regional council ordered over 800 mattresses from Ondangwa last year.

However, logistical challenges resulted in only 200 mattresses being delivered so far.

These were distributed to the most-affected schools, including the Caprivi Senior Secondary School, he said.

"We managed to deliver only a small amount because we used a small truck. The remaining mattresses will be delivered from Ondangwa once we secure a bigger truck from the Government Garage this week," he assured.

This announcement follows the circulation of social media images and videos highlighting the harsh realities of learners sleeping on worn-out mattresses at the Caprivi Senior Secondary School.

The school's principal, Richard Musilizo, confirmed the crisis.

"Most of our mattresses are too thin and old. Learners must piece together materials just to sleep. Out of 456 children in the hostel this year, only 21 have comfortable mattresses - thanks to a donation from Katima Mulilo Urban councillor Kennedy Simasiku," he stated.

Musilizo expressed hope that the regional council would deliver the promised mattresses soon.

He added that he had engaged the Red Cross for further assistance.

He confirmed the donation of 60 mattresses, which were distributed between Caprivi and Kizito secondary schools. He reassured stakeholders that "we are facilitating the process to ensure the remaining 600 mattresses from Ondangwa arrive on time".

The newly-elected school board chairperson for Caprivi Senior Secondary, who is also the Bukalo chairperson, Simataa Mubonda, called on the ministry of education to intervene urgently.

"It was shocking to witness the conditions. Most learners are vulnerable. Their parents cannot afford to buy mattresses. If this situation persists, it will negatively impact academic performance, as learners cannot sleep comfortably," he said. - anakale@nepc.com.na