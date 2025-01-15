Namibia: Desperate Times in Zambezi ... As Parents Flock to Schools in Search of Placements

Katima Mulilo — The start of the 2025 academic year has seen a surge of parents crowding schools across Katima Mulilo in search of placements for their children, particularly in critical grades such as grades 8 and 10.

Despite the opportunity to apply for placements in 2024, most parents failed to meet the deadlines.

Others cited relocation and other circumstances as reasons for their late applications.

One parent, who preferred anonymity, shared her dilemma.

"I recently moved to Katima Mulilo for job opportunities, while my son had been schooling in Omaruru. He has now completed primary school. I am hopeful he will secure admission at Caprivi Senior Secondary School, as it offers Afrikaans. It is essential for him," she said.

Demand vs supply

Meanwhile, Ngweze Senior Secondary School principal Gibson Nkando highlighted the significant challenges facing the institution, as it grapples with a shortage of classrooms and teachers.

"We are working through the applications submitted in 2024 to see if there are any open spaces for parents coming now. Our goal is to improve this school, and make it one of the best-performing institutions in the country," he said.

However, the shortage of resources remains a pressing concern.

"We simply do not have enough classrooms to accommodate the influx of grades 8 and 10 learners.

Additionally, we are still waiting for the appointment of 12 teachers for critical subjects like chemistry, physics, mathematics and languages," he noted.

While interviews were conducted last year, vacant teaching positions remain unfilled.

Nkando expressed frustration, stating that the necessary paperwork is still pending with the office of the Katima Circuit inspector.

"We need immediate action to address this issue. I plan to escalate it to the director of education to ensure we can begin teaching and learning without further delay," he said.

Zambezi education director Alex Sikume assured that the matter would be investigated, promising to expedite the appointments.

Caprivi Senior Secondary School principal Richard Musilizo reported a similar influx of parents seeking placements.

"We received 590 applications last year, and have admitted 254 learners so far. However, the demand continues to rise," he said.

In response, the school plans to create an additional Grade 8 class, and increase the student-teacher ratio from 1:35 to 1:40 to accommodate more learners.

Musilizo highlighted a shortage of furniture, noting that last year's enrolment of 707 learners has now risen to 1 090.

"We will need more chairs and tables to address this growth. We are hopeful the regional council will assist," he added.

While Caprivi Secondary School faces minimal staffing challenges, an Afrikaans teaching position remains vacant.

Musilizo expects it will be filled soon.

Additionally, the overwhelming demand for placements at schools in Zambezi underscores the urgent need for investment in infrastructure, furniture and teacher recruitment to ensure quality education for all learners.