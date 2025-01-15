South Africa: Former SAPS Member Sentenced for Selling State Firearms

press release

Free State — Former police official and member of SAPS Protection and Security Services (PSS) in Bloemfontein, Noxolo Perseverance Job (39), was sentenced to four years direct imprisonment for conspiracy to commit robbery and contravention of the Firearms Control Act 60 of 2000. The sentencing was held in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 13 January 2025.

In October 2019, Job, who was a Constable responsible for static security at national key points and residences of VIPs in the Free State, arranged for people to steal firearms from a safe at the PSS offices. She further offered her official firearm to would-be robbers at a fee of R50 000.

The Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation detectives became aware of Job's plans. She was arrested on 8 October 2019 during a mock transaction. On 30 July 2024, the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court found the accused guilty.

Free State Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Major General Mokgadi Bokaba is pleased by the officer's removal from the service and society. "She was a danger to her colleagues and society at large. These firearms would have been used to rob, rape, and kill had they landed in the wrong hands," she said.

