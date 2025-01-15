Sudan: Masses At Portsudan Airport Receive President Al-Burhan Upon Return From African Tour

14 January 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Portsudan — Mass rallies representing all Sudanese states and popular and official delegations received President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed People's Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, at Portsudan Airport on Tuesday, celebrating and congratulating the victories of the armed forces and the recapture of Madani.

The masses of citizens who arrived early lined up along the road leading to the city entrance and to the Transit neighborhood and on the main roads, expressing their joy at the victories of the armed forces and the defeat of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia in Wad Madani, stressing their support for the Armed People's Forces in the Battle of Dignity that they are waging the RSF militia against the people of Sudan and their Armed Forces.

The youth, women and children gathered, raising flags and their voices rose as President Al-Burhan motorcade passed, "One Army, One People", in a scene that reflected the cohesion of the army and the people, and expressed the strengthening of the spirit of unity and national loyalty.

Portsudan, the capital of the Red Sea State, was decorated with welcoming banners, expressing the solidarity of the army and the people in the Battle of Dignity and Pride.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.