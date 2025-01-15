Sudan: Al-Aiser in Rabat - Army Is Advancing and RSF Militia Is Demising

Rabat — Minister of Culture and Information and Government Spokesperson Khalid Al-Aiser has confirmed that the army is advancing every day, achieving a new victory, and that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia is going to vanish.

The minister reviewed, in a press conference held at the initiative of the Embassy of the Republic of Sudan in Rabat on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, on the sidelines of his participation in the Conference of Ministers Responsible for Cultural Affairs in the Arab World, which is being held in Rabat, the situation in Sudan and the violations committed by the rebel RSF militia against Sudanese citizens and the government's position on the proposed initiatives and the reconstruction of what was vandalized by the war.

The conference was attended by a group of Moroccan audio, print and visual media.

During the press conference, the minister touched on the developments in Sudan within the war, referring to the violations committed by the rebel RSF militia against Sudanese citizens. He also addressed the great victories achieved by the Sudanese army during the past two days by retaking the city of Wad Madani, the capital of Al-Gezira State, adding that the army is advancing every day, achieving a new victory, and that the militia is on the verge of extinction.

In response to questions raised by the participating media professionals, the minister addressed the operational situation and the army's victories, in addition to shedding light on the humanitarian situation and the attempts of some parties to exploit it to interfere in Sudan's internal affairs.

The minister also expressed Sudan's welcome of all initiatives, but according to the conditions set by the government.

Al-Aiser addressed the government's position on the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) support for the RSF militia and the steps Sudan has taken in its complaint against the UAE at the United Nations.

Within the framework of the Sudanese government's vision to rebuild what was devastated by the war, the minister expressed Sudan's welcome to Moroccan investments in light of the distinguished relationship between the two countries, noting the successful Arab investments in the field of gold prospecting in Sudan.