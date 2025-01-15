Sudan: Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Jabir Meets Unicef Regional Director

Portsudan — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Lt. Gen. Engineer Ibrahim Jabir, stressed Sudan's keenness to enhance security and stability and overcome all obstacles and challenges facing the work of regional and international organizations in providing humanitarian aid to those who deserve it.

During a meeting in his office in Portsudan on Tuesday, His Excellency briefed the UNICEF Regional Director for Middle East and North Africa Mr. Edouard Beigbeder, on the health, humanitarian and service situations in Sudan and the conditions of the displaced persons (IDPs), especially children.

Lt. Gen. Jabir referred to the violations committed by the terrorist rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia in recruiting children and throwing them into this war, noting that the government was keen to legalize the conditions of children in displacement and asylum areas in the states and to implement rehabilitation and psychological support programs and provide opportunities to complete education and sit for exams.

For his part, the UNICEF Regional Director explained that the meeting addressed the IDP conditions in the country and the possibility of continuing education, in addition to nutrition programs, delivering health services, discussing the delivery of humanitarian aid to the IDPs, and providing various social services.

Mr. Beigbeder stressed importance of caring for children, especially in the stages of growth, referring to UNICEF's plan and programs with all its partners in the country to protect children.

He acquainted TSC member on the UNICEF's plan set for the period 2026-2028, pointing to the importance of joint coordination and work for the sake of every child in Sudan.