Sudan: Al-Burhan Directs All Victims of Militia Violations to Resort to the Law and Official Channels to Recover Their Rights

Portsudan — President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, directed those who were subjected to massacres by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia in Wad Al-Noura and Al-Tikeina or anywhere else, to resort to the law and authorities against those who participated in crimes against them, and not to take their rights by their own hands, adding that we are not a militia, we are an army with systems and regulations.

President Al-Burhan added, while addressing a mass rally on Tuesday at the Portsudan Corniche after his return from an African tour that included Mali, Guinea-Bissau, Sierra Leone, Senegal and Mauritania, that Sudan accommodates everyone, and they are sharing it equally. He said, "We are all partners in the homeland," pledging to rebuild Sudan, but not as the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) wanted.

General Al-Burhan saluted the martyrs. His Excellency directed to replace the pictures of officials and put pictures of the martyrs, saying, "They are more honorable than all of us and deserve that with their sacrifices, and we must check on the conditions of their families and honor them."

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces stressed that the victory achieved every day is by the sacrifices of the Sudanese people.

President Al-Burhan commended the sacrifices of the Armed Forces and the supporting forces. He also hailed the stance of the masses who came to participate in the victories, pledging that the families and citizens will soon return to Khartoum, Nyala and Al-Geneina with their heads high-raised, and all citizens will return to their areas and homes soon.

President Al-Burhan added, "We will not rest until this cancer ends," noting that the number of advance forces in North Darfur and Bahri is 30 to eliminate the militia.

He said, "Everyone who puts down his weapon and returns to his senses is welcome, but whoever wants to fight will meet his death and his end will be at the hands of the Armed Forces and other supporting forces."

He sent a message to the mayors and sultans not to throw their sons into the fire. He said, "Anyone who comes to fight the Sudanese people will be doomed to death."