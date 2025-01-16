Kenya: Pfizer to Reorganise Kenyan Operations Amid Evolving Market Dynamics

Nairobi — Biotech and pharmaceutical company Pfizer has announced plans to reorganise its activities in Kenya amid emerging market dynamics.

A company spokesperson said the reorganisation will target certain aspects of its operations to maintain a multi-function commercial presence in the Kenyan market.

"After assessing our activities in Kenya, we have made the decision to reorganize and refocus our business to better align our operations with the evolving market dynamics. This strategic realignment will allow us to continue to deliver our products to patients efficiently," the firm stated.

The firm reiterated its commitment to collaborating with government partners and healthcare stakeholders to ensure access to its latest innovations and to support advancements in healthcare..

"Pfizer regularly assesses its commercial operations to best meet the needs of the business and deliver medicines to patients in the most efficient and effective way," it added.

For over 70 years, Pfizer has partnered with governments, regulators, healthcare professionals, and communities to deliver world-class healthcare services, thus changing the lives of millions of patients in Africa.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the company donated thousands of doses of vaccines to Kenya in efforts to help the country step up its fight against the coronavirus disease.