Kenya: Safaricom Recognised As Kenya's Top Employer in 2025

Nairobi — The Top Employer Institute (TEI) has certified Safaricom as a Top Employer 2025 in Kenya and Africa for the fourth year running, and as Kenya's number one employer based on its Human Resource (HR) policies and people practices.

The Top Employers Institute certification is based on an extensive review of employer practices across six HR domains consisting of 20 areas including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity & Inclusion, Well-being, and more.

"We are pleased to be recognized as a top employer alongside some of Africa's biggest companies. This certification is an endorsement of the strong employer brand that Safaricom has created over the years by providing an agile working environment and numerous opportunities for employees to grow in their chosen crafts," said Dr. Peter Ndegwa, CEO Safaricom PLC.

The Top Employers Institute, which was established over 30 years ago, is the global authority on recognizing excellence in People Practices. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Programme, participating companies can be validated, certified, and recognized as employers of choice. The programme has certified and recognised over 2,400 Top Employers in 125 countries/regions across five continents.

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink says: "In a time of rapid change--where technological, economic, and social factors continually reshape our world--these extraordinary times bring out the best in people and organisations. This year's Top Employers Certification Programme showcases the resilience of the certified Top Employers 2025, who consistently prioritise the growth and wellbeing of their people, as they enrich the world of work. We are proud to celebrate these people-first leaders and teams as the Top Employers for 2025!"

This recognition comes as Safaricom gears up to celebrate 25 years of transforming lives and is laying the foundations to be Africa's leading purpose-led technology company by 2030. The certification and first place ranking have also been awarded to Vodacom Group, Vodacom South Africa, Vodacom Mozambique, and Vodacom Tanzania.

Safaricom first received the Top Employer certification in 2022 and has retained it four years in a row. The company continuously enhances its Employee Value Proposition with elements such as hybrid working, flexi-benefits, and a comprehensive set of talent development initiatives that enable its people to upskill and pursue future-fit digital careers.