Portsudan — President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, issued a decision on Wednesday forming a committee to investigate the events that took place in Taiba Camp( Kambo Taiba) in Gezira State, headed by the First Assistant Attorney General of the Republic of Sudan, Yassir Bashir Al-Bukhari, and the membership of others.

The decision stipulated that the committee's tasks are to collect evidence and investigate the events that took place in Taiba Camp in Gezira State from the site of their occurrence, obtain testimonies and statements, and summon the persons concerned with the events and witnesses.

The decision indicated that the committee's tasks are to document all the steps and procedures that were taken during the investigation process, in addition to preparing a detailed report on the facts and results that were reached, and coordinating with the governmental, legal and security bodies in the state, in addition to ensuring transparency in all stages of the investigation and providing correct information to public opinion.

The decision also gave the committee the right to seek assistance from whomever it deems appropriate, provided that the committee submits its final report within a period not exceeding one week, and the members of the committee and the relevant parties must implement this decision.