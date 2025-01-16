Sudan: AU Commission to Chart Human Rights Violations in Sudan

Banjul, the Gambia / Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — A fact-finding mission convened by the African Union (AU) has called on individuals, civil society organisations, national human rights institutions, and other stakeholders, to submit reports of human rights violations in Sudan, "to gather comprehensive documentation to monitor, assess, and address the range of rights violations occurring since the beginning of the hostilities".

The African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights (ACHPR) Hybrid Joint Fact-Finding Mission (FFM) with the AU Department of Peace, Security and Political Affairs (DPAPS) in Sudan is seeking urgent reports and contributions regarding human rights violations and abuses arising from the conflict in Sudan, the ACHPR says in a statement this week.

"Contributions are essential to the ACHPR's ability to document, report on, and respond effectively to human rights violations in Sudan," the appeal says.

The mission pledges that all contributors - which should be submitted no later than February 2, 2025* - will be treated as confidential. "We are committed to protecting the identities of individuals and organisations, particularly in cases where disclosure may present risks to safety or wellbeing," the mission says.

"This call aims to gather comprehensive documentation to monitor, assess, and address the range of rights violations occurring since the beginning of the hostilities, in accordance with the mandate of the FFM. The deadline for submissions is 02 February 2025.

In their appeal, the mission requests detailed information across all human rights areas, including civil and political rights violations, including incidents of arbitrary arrests and detentions, denial of fair trial rights, suppression of freedom of expression and assembly, and restrictions on political and civic engagement.

The appeal also includes socio-economic and cultural rights violations: Any restrictions or denials of access to essential services, including healthcare, education, housing, and livelihood resources, as well as violations affecting the right to cultural practices and traditional livelihoods.

Violations of personal security and integrity, including reports of enforced disappearances, torture, extrajudicial killings, sexual and gender-based violence, violence against vulnerable groups, and other forms of abuse against civilians, are also highlighted.

The mission also intends to gather data on the impact on vulnerable populations, humanitarian concerns, such as any obstructions to humanitarian access, attacks on humanitarian personnel or facilities, and denial of basic protections for civilians under international human rights and humanitarian law.

Violations against environmental and property rights, such as destruction or seizure of property, forced displacement from ancestral lands, damage to the environment, and its impact on the lives and livelihoods of communities, are also included in the appeal.

The mission's appeal invites individuals, civil society organisations, national human rights institutions, and other stakeholders to submit reports. These should include a detailed description of each incident, including dates, locations, involved parties, and any evidence or supporting documentation; statements from witnesses, survivors, and affected communities; photographic, video, or other media evidence where available; and recommendations on measures of prevention, protection, and reparation. These could include amongst others, policy and normative measures, accountability measures with a view to avoiding and ending impunity for any individual involved in ordering, facilitating, or perpetrating crimes under international law, as well as reparations measures for victims and survivors and their families, the mission appeal says.

* The mission invites parties to send all contributions to sudanffm DOT achpr AT Africa-union DOT org with the subject line "Sudan Human Rights Violations - Submission" by the deadline of February 2, 2025 to ensure timely review and response.