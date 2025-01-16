Namibia: Childline / Lifeline Speaks Out On Child Sex Work

With an increase in concerns over child sexual exploitation, Lifeline/Childline Namibia (LLCL) director Nicolette Bessinger has reaffirmed their dedication to safeguarding children from abuse and harm.

This comes after police inspector general Joseph Shikongo on Monday reported a disturbing rise in the exploitation of children through prostitution and the alarming circulation of related content on social media.

"We stand in solidarity with the sentiments shared by the police inspector general and urge all stakeholders - parents, educators, communities, and authorities - to unite in the fight to protect our children from these grave dangers," Bessinger says.

According to her, to combat this worrisome trend, the LLCL has introduced various initiatives including awareness campaigns, immediate action, and promoting safer internet use.

"LLCL delivers online child sexual exploitation awareness training, equipping young people with skills to stay safe in digital spaces. It also hosts workshops and outreach programmes to help children, parents, and teachers detect and tackle online threats and harmful material," she says.

Bessinger encourages parental controls on devices and to report harmful content found on social media platforms.

She says the LLCL partners with law enforcement agencies, child protection services, and other groups to respond quickly to incidents involving child exploitation.

"LLCL operates a free helpline (116/106) to assist children and adults in reporting cases, seeking advice, or receiving emotional support," she says.

The organisation has called on parents, community members, and stakeholders to report cases or seek assistance through the toll-free helplines 116 or 106.