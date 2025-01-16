Namibia: Jolisa Garises Tops Nssco Exams, Inspires With Hard Work and Dedication

Jolisa Garises was Namibia's best-performing pupil in the final Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate Ordinary (NSSCO) level examinations last year.

Constant effort is what got her there, she says.

Garises encourages those who did not make it not to give up.

Top students across different schools have achieved remarkable success in last year's NSSCO examinations, with three sharing their inspirational journeys with The Namibian.

Garises, a pupil at Rukonga Vision School in the Kavango East region, says her success was due to a combination of family support and personal ambition.

"My family members have constantly been there for me, helping me and praying for me," she said at the announcement of the results in Windhoek yesterday.

She believes achieving excellence requires dedication and perseverance.

"Without sweat, there is no victory, and that is what I live by."

Garises' advice to those who failed is to always remain motivated - even in the face of challenges.

"Constant effort will get you there. I am saying that because it got me here today," she said.

Her father, Brian Matthys, expressed his pride in his daughter's accomplishment.

"It's no surprise she made it to the top, but I'm incredibly proud to have her as my daughter," he said, acknowledging the hard work and determination that led to Garises' success.

Another top achiever, Martha Uuyuni from Canisianum Roman Catholic High School, said she was proud and grateful to be among the top-20 performers.

"It's all thanks to God to be honest. It is faith and hard work that got me here today," she said.

Uuyuni's advice to her fellow pupils is to work hard.

"Give it your all, never give up, and trust that what is meant for you will eventually find you."

Second-place achiever Tangeniomwene Ingashipua from Rukonga Vision School said her journey to success was not easy.

"But I tried my best," she said, expressing gratitude for her support system.

Ingashipua believes achieving excellence requires faith in yourself and the support of loved ones.

"It takes hard work, perseverance and dedication. My teachers, principal, parents and peers all played a part in helping me succeed," she said.

Her motto is 'Do your best and God will do the rest', she said.

The top 20 performers comprise 14 girls and six boys.

At least 12 031 pupils have qualified to progress to the Grade 12 National Senior Secondary Advanced Subsidiary level.

This is out of 40 757 pupils who wrote the NSSCO examination.

This represents 29.5%, which is an increase from 25.2% of pupils in 2023.

These results were announced by minister of education, arts and culture Anna Nghipondoka yesterday.

Rukonga Vision School scooped the top three positions.

The government has named this school as the best in the country since 2023.

The top-three NSSCO pupils are Garises, Ingashipua and Trinity /Oxurus.