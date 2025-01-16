South Africa: Call to Help Police Track Down Suspect in Hit-and-Run Incident

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Welkom is urgently appealing to the public for assistance in locating the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident.

In a statement, the police said that on 21 December 2024, an unknown African male, believed to be in his 50s, was struck by a motor vehicle on a road in Bedelia.

Tragically, the pedestrian sustained fatal injuries, and the driver fled the scene.

At the time of the accident in the Free State, the deceased was wearing black trousers, a blue T-shirt with white and red stripes and navy-blue sneakers.

"The police are appealing to anyone with information that could lead to the identification or location of the suspect to come forward. Detective Warrant Officer Tshediso Nthaba of the Welkom Detective Services can be contacted at 083 525 3771 or 057 391 6235/6. Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously through the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or by making use of the MySAPS App," the SAPS said.

In a separate incident in the same province, the Ladybrand K9 Unit arrested a wanted suspect. The police found an unlicensed firearm and ammunition hidden underneath his vehicle at his house.

"On 15 January 2025 at approximately 18:05, the police at Ladybrand stopped a taxi driver targeting the suspect for discharging a firearm in a public place who was inside a taxi. He was found and taken to his house, where the police searched further.

"They found a 9mm pistol with nine rounds of ammunition hidden underneath the passenger seat of his bakkie. The firearm will be circulated to establish the lawful owner and further ballistic analysis," the SAPS explained.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Ladybrand Magistrate Court on Friday facing a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.