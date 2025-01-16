South Africa: Department Monitors Vaal Dam Levels

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) is closely monitoring the Vaal Dam after the dam's water levels drastically increased from last week's 24.3% to 46.2% this week.

According to the department's real time data, the water levels have again significantly increased overnight to 50.53%.

Departmental spokesperson, Wisane Mavasa, said the dam has, for the past few months, been on a downward spiral with the department making plans to release water from the Sterkfontein Dam into the Vaal Dam, to augment its levels when it reached 18% in volume.

However, Mavasa said this will no longer be necessary, as the dam is rapidly rising. This is due to this week's heavy rainfall experienced in Gauteng, and other provinces, including North West, Free State, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and KwaZulu-Natal.

She said the department is now clear of the risk of the dam dropping below its minimum operating level of 18%.

"The dam had experienced continuous decline over the past few months due to elevated temperatures which have led to increased evaporation losses, and the low inflows owing into the dam, due to lack of rainfall in the Vaal catchment.

"The current dam level is now plotting above 50% and there is a good inflow because of recent rainfall in the catchment. There is therefore no more a need for water release from Sterkfontein Dam to support Vaal Dam," Mavasa said in a statement on Wednesday.

Mavasa said the rising of the dam levels has also boosted the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) that provides water to Gauteng and key industries within the province that has shot up from 71.4% to 79.4% this week.

"Recent rainfall has significantly improved surface water storage levels in the country's dams with 79.8% this week, a huge increase as compared to last week's 74.5%. Although the heavy and disruptive rainfall has resulted in localised flooding in those provinces, it has also boosted their Water Supply Systems significantly," Mavasa explained.

The Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal provinces have also experienced the highest upsurge with 10.2%, respectively.

The dam levels in Mpumalanga have increased from 82.9% to 93.1% this week, while KwaZulu-Natal increased from 81.0% to 91.2%.

Limpopo has also increased from 73.2% to 82.6% this week, while North West rose from last week's 64.7% to 72.5%, with Free State seeing a considerable increase from last week's 68.5% to 72.6% this week.

Rainfall in parts of the provinces has exceeded 150 millimetres (mm), while parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and KwaZulu Natal received more than 200 mm.

"There is an expectation of isolated to scattered rainfall over central and eastern areas of the country, particularly in [the] Free State, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and KwaZulu-Natal provinces this week, as a result, surface water storage in these areas is expected to improve further next week.

"However, the Department of Water and Sanitation would like to caution the residents in those provinces to be careful during the heavy rains, and urge residents to avoid water bodies, particularly when the rain can be disruptive, " Mavasa said.

She also urged the public to stay away from rivers, lakes and dams, especially in the low-lying areas.

"Pedestrians should avoid crossing bridges, and motorists should also refrain from driving through flooded areas, even though the water seems to be shallow. Water can be deadly during the floods and should not at all be underestimated. Let us all keep safe and stay indoors, if possible."

While the surface water storage capacity has improved in the majority of the country's dams in most provinces, the department reiterated its call on citizens to continue to use water sparingly.