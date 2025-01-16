South Africa: Deadline for Re-Marking of 2024 Matric Scripts Draws Near

The Department of Basic Education has called on those who would like to apply for the re-mark/re-checking of their examination scripts to do so before the closing date at the end of January.

The re-mark and re-check of 2024 National Senior Certificate (NSC) scripts opened on 14 January 2025 and will close on 29 January 2025.

Those who can apply are full-time candidates and part-time candidates (individuals that were upgrading their results).

The application process and payment for all students for a re-mark, are as follows:

· Re-mark: R120

· Re-check: R30

· Viewing: R230

Candidates should note that they may apply at the school/centre where they sat for their 2024 examinations.

"The results will be released on 7 March 2025 and are to be collected from the school/centre where candidates sat for their examinations. This includes online applications," the department said in a post on social media platforms X and Facebook.

The department further urged candidates to familiarise themselves with the information at the back of their statement of results.

Meanwhile, registration for the department's Second Chance Matric Programme (SCMP) opened in October 2024 and will close on 7 February 2025.

The Second Chance Matric Programme is a matric rewrite programme that was established in 2016 for learners who would like to improve their results or eventually complete their matric qualification on a part-time basis.

The aim of the programme is to provide support to learners who have not been able to meet the requirements of the NSC or the extended Senior Certificate (SC).

"SC candidates can register at their nearest district office or online on e-Services at https://www.eservices.gov.za/. NSC candidates can only register at their nearest district office," the department has previously said.

Additionally, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI), Professor Blade Nzimande, has encouraged learners who did not perform well to remain hopeful and explore other options, including various post-school training opportunities, or to consider taking advantage of a second chance to improve their results.

Nzimande made the call as he joined the nation in celebrating the hard work and achievements of the Grade 12 Class of 2024.