Kenya: Prosecution Wants Kamiti Maximum Prison Warden Held for 21 Days in Probe Over Incitement to Mutiny

16 January 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By John Osoro

Nairobi — The Director of Criminal Investigations has applied to hold a prison warder for 21 days to investigate him over incitement to mutiny and giving false information.

The prosecution told Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina that the DCI wanted sufficient time to investigate Jackson Kuria a prison warder based at Kamiti maximum prison.

The court was told that Kuria was arrested on Wednesday and the lead investigation officer Meshack Mutinda together with officers from the office of the DCI need time to probe information in social media disseminated from his X account.

They contended that the officer is well trained personnel and if released is likely to interfere with the ongoing investigations.

However, the application by the prosecution was strongly opposed by lawyers from the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), saying that there was no evidence before the court that the suspect will disappear.

The court is expected to deliver the ruling at 4pm Thursday as to whether to allow the application by the DCI or release their client on bail or bond.

