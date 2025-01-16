Kenya: National Assembly Committee Recommends Approval of Nominees to Public Service Commission

Nairobi — The National Assembly's Departmental Committee on Labour has recommended the approval of all nominees for appointment to the Public Service Commission (PSC) following the completion of the vetting process.

The nominees, proposed by President William Ruto in a communication dated December 19, 2024, include Mary Wanjira Kimonye as Vice-Chairperson of the PSC, alongside seven other members.

The committee, chaired by Eric Muchangi Karemba, presented its report to the House after a thorough vetting process conducted in accordance with the Constitution, the Public Service Commission Act, and the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act.

The other members cleared include Harun Maalim Hassan, Mwanamaka Amani Mambruki, Francis Meja, Irene Cherotich Asienga, Boya Molu, Joan Andisi Machayo, and Francis Otieno.

The approval hearings were conducted at Parliament Buildings on January 9, 2025.

The nominees underwent oral interviews under oath, during which the Labour Committee stated they demonstrated their knowledge, experience, and qualifications for their respective roles.

The committee sought clearance certificates from key government institutions, including the Kenya Revenue Authority, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the Higher Education Loans Board, and the Registrar of Political Parties to ensure transparency and accountability.

The public was invited to submit memoranda on the nominees' suitability by January 3, 2025. Although no submissions were received by the deadline, a memorandum contesting the nomination of four individuals was later submitted by a Kenyan, Magare Gikenyi Benjamin, on January 7, 2025.

The committee reviewed the concerns and sought responses from the affected nominees.

"The Committee observed that all the nominees met the integrity threshold; demonstrated knowledge of topical, administrative, and technical issues touching on the positions to which they had been nominated; and had the requisite abilities, academic qualifications, and professional experience to be approved for appointment as Vice-Chairperson and Members of the Public Service Commission," said the Labour Committee Chair.

The committee unanimously recommended the approval of all nominees for appointment.

In a statement, Chair Muchangi Karemba expressed gratitude to committee members, the Speaker, and the Clerk of the National Assembly for their contributions and support during the vetting process.

The report will now be tabled in the National Assembly for debate and adoption, paving the way for the nominees to assume their respective roles in the PSC.